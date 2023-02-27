1862: Confederate Capt. Sherod Hunter entered Tucson with less than 130 dragoons and was greeted with a celebration.
1901: The Tombstone Prospector noted that the third story of the Copper Queen Hotel in Bisbee had been completed and workmen had begun to erect the two large towers.
1927: A construction company arrived at the Grand Canyon to begin work on the Grand View Road in Grand Canyon National Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.