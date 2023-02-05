1899: Henry Fountain Ashurst, youngest member of the Territorial Legislature of Arizona and Speaker of the House, introduced House Bill 41 which created the Northern Arizona Normal School, now Northern Arizona University at Flagstaff.
1910: A dynamite blast in Ray killed seven men.
1936: The Florence High School basketball team stopped practice long enough to recapture three convicts, one a convicted murderer who jumped over a wall at Arizona State Prison in Florence.
