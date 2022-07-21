Here’s your reminder that the Lake Havasu International Film Festival starts Saturday!
The event will host 20 short films between two and 40 minutes from a number of countries, including Canada, Turkey, Brazil and England. The festival is being organized by Geo Belsido of B&B Consulting and Filmworks, who previously was a college instructor and local talk show host in California.
The movies at the festival include “The Class Analysis,” “Mid-Life Crisis: The Brunch,” “Mission Control,” “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” “Nice to Meat You,” “Wild is the North,” “In the Mind’s Eye,” “Cracked,” “I Loved Her First,” “Alone,” “Care Package,” “Father’s Day,” “Cora,” “John & Julie,” “Adonis,” “One in the Chamber,” “The Sip,” “Redwatch,” and “The First Rule.”
The event is scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m. at Movies Havasu. Tickets are $10. See you at the movies!
• • •
In a new study that nobody asked for, analysts at the website Pettable recently determined how much it costs to own a cat in each state, and Arizona falls right in the middle of the litter. On average, new cat owners in Arizona pay $1,784 in the first year, which is about 62 bucks more than the national average. That figure includes food ($789.12), pet insurance ($383.52), year vet visits ($57.95) and vaccines and spay/neuter procedures ($552.95.)
If these figures are legitimate, then adoptions of animals from the Western Area Humane Society seem to be a heckuva deal.
If you’re interested, the most expensive place to own a cat is Delaware at $2,820 in annual costs. Idaho is the least expensvie at $1,233. — Today’s News-Herald
