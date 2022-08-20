Lake Havasu
Lake Level: 449.27
Average daytime water temperature: 80 degrees
There’s a fair/slow striper bite from Lake Havasu State Park’s Windsor Beach south to California Bay/Thompson Bay using cut anchovies bottom fishing or looking for surface action (boils).
Stained water conditions from recent rains have slowed the bite big time. Post front conditions usually always mean a tough bite for a few days after a storm (falling Barometer). Pre front conditions before a storm can mean great fishing (rising barometer).
During this time forget the shallow bite (these fish are affected the most from changing weather, instead fish the deep bite 15 to 22 feet. These bass are much less affected by changing weather. Carolina rigged soft plasics are a great choice during these times. The channel catfish bite is good on cut mackerel and squid in the evening and after dark hours. They bite best from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
— Aug. 19 report from John Galbraith at Bass Tackle Master.
