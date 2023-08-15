Five-spice powder is the star in this simple veggie stir-fry

Five-spice powder gives a pungent, aromatic flavor to stir-fried vegetables. The powder is a mixture of five ground spices usually consisting of cinnamon, cloves, fennel seed, star anise and Szechuan peppercorns. It adds the exciting flavors of Chinese cuisine to this simple vegetarian dinner.
FIVE-SPICE STIR-FRY VEGETABLE WITH PEANUTS
3 tablespoons Chinese rice vinegar
2 teaspoons Chinese five-spice powder
5 garlic cloves, crushed
3 tablespoons soy sauce
1 teaspoon honey
2 tablespoons water
1 teaspoon cornstarch
3 teaspoons sesame oil, divided use
2 cups broccoli florets
2 cups sliced bok choy,
2 cups snow peas
1 cup red bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces
1/4 pound Chinese noodles
1/2 cup unsalted, dry roasted peanuts
Directions: Place a large saucepan three quarters filled with water on to boil. Mix vinegar, Chinese five-spice powder, garlic, soy sauce, honey, water and cornstarch together in a small bowl. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a wok or skillet over high heat until smoking. Add the broccoli and stir-fry 2 minutes. Add the bok choy, snow peas and red bell pepper. Stir fry for 2 minutes. Add the sauce and continue to stir-fry for 1 to 2 minutes until the sauce thickens. Meanwhile add the noodles to the boiling water and boil for 3 minutes. Remove the vegetables to a bowl. Drain the noodles and add the remaining 2 teaspoons oil to the wok or skillet. Add the drained noodles and stir-fry for 2 to 3 minutes. Divide the noodles between two dinner plates. Add the stir-fried vegetables on top and sprinkle the peanuts over the vegetables.
Yield 2 servings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.