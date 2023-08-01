Celebrate mango season with this Asian-style salad recipe

We’re in the middle of mango season. These sweet, juicy fruits are a real treat. I added them to an Asian-style salad for a refreshing summer dinner. It’s a quick vegetarian meal. Crunchy noodles and peanuts add texture and flavor.
Here are some tips on how to handle a mango. Mangoes continue to ripen after they are picked. Keep them at room temperature until they yield to gentle pressure. To speed up the ripening, place mangoes in a covered bowl or paper bag.
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
1/2 cup cilantro with chopped stems
1 mango peeled and sliced
1/2 cup dry-roasted, no-salt-added peanuts
1/2 cup Asian style crunchy noodles (such as La Choy Noodles)
Directions: Whisk sesame oil, rice vinegar, soy sauce and honey together in a small bowl until smooth. Arrange the romaine and arugula leaves on two dinner plates. Add the cilantro, mango slices, peanuts and red bell pepper slices. Sprinkle the sliced scallions on top. Drizzle the dressing over the salad. Divide the noodles in half and place them on the center of the salad.
