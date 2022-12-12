We told you last week about some tips to avoid Christmas season scams shared by the Better Business Bureau, but we figure it can’t hurt to bring it up again — especially since our neighbors continue to fall victim to holiday Grinches.
Police in Bullhead City are urging residents to be cautious during the Christmas season because they’ve noticed an influx of scammers trying to take advantage of people’s generosity and busy schedules. They said a 77-year-old Bullhead City woman was recently defrauded out of over $30,000 by purchasing gift cards. The victim told police she received a message that her computer was infected with a virus. She called the number provided for assistance. The scam artist asked for all her bank account information so he could make them aware of the hacking on her behalf. He said that she needed to follow his instructions and keep things a secret in order to save her money in her accounts. She spent two days withdrawing cash from her bank accounts and purchased thousands of dollars worth of gift cards from local stores. She then called the scammer and gave him all the gift card and pin numbers. She reported that stores even warned her about scams and asked if she was being forced to buy the gift cards.
Police say it’s best just to hang up on callers who are asking for money —or not answer unknown calls in the first place.
You are asked to send money via wire transfer, prepaid credit cards, gift cards or other suspicious methods that are untraceable!
You are threatened something bad will happen if you do not send money or give your personal information. Recent scams have included threats like a warrant for your arrest or a loved one is in jail and needs money. Scammers even fraudulently pose as a relative or a police officer.
You are told there is an urgency to send money or to give your personal/bank information immediately.
You are asked to “fill in the blanks” for people snooping for information.
You are urged to keep things a secret.
If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is! Be cautious of seasonal work-from-home jobs, and never send money for an employment opportunity.
You are asked to donate money to a charity.
For more information on scams, log on to www.ftc.gov or www.azag.gov If you spot a scam, report it at ftc.gov/complaint. Your reports help the FTC and other law enforcement investigate scams and bring crooks to justice.
