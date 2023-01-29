Those who appreciate history should take note of an important upcoming events at the Lake Havasu Museum of History. The museum’s next exhibit is “Through the Eyes of Youth: Life in the Bedzin Ghetto.”The exhibit follows eight stories of strength, pain and small joys for the young people who grew up in the Jewish ghetto of Bedzin, in Poland, before, during and after the Holocaust. It’s inspired by the life of Arizona’s Doris Martin, the founder of the Martin-Springer and a Holocaust survivor who grew up in Bedzin. Opening night is Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. — that event is free to museum members and open to the public by donation.
On opening night, museum guests can meet the director of the Martin -Springer Institute, Bjorn Krondorfer. The night before, Krondorfer will speak at a Mohave Community College event, about the lives of two survivors featured in the Bedzin exhibit. That speech is on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 5:30 p.m. in MCC Building 600.
The museum exhibit runs from Feb. 24 through April 1.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.