Girl Scout Cookie Season is still about five months away, but we’re already thinking about those delicious treats thanks to the organization’s announcement this week of a new cookie.
Girl Scouts announced the new Raspberry Rally, a Thin Mint-like cookie with a fruit filling. Girl Scouts describe the Raspberry Rally as a crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a chocolate coating.
We’re already salivating.
Interestingly, you won’t be able to buy this cookie at a cookie booth — it’s only available online. However, local Girl Scouts will be able to order the cookies for you, just like every other variety.
Cookie sales begin in January and usually run through the end of February.
The annual fundraiser helps give the young participants the chance to be entrepreneurs, paying their own way for events like camping, trips and community service projects.
Proceeds from cookie sales have helped local troops take trips to places like San Francisco and Disneyland in past years.
Cookie season can’t get here fast enough!
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.