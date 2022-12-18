Good news if you’re traveling this week or next: The Arizona Department of Transportation says it has no plans for closures of state highways over Christmas and New Year’s weekends.
It’s one of the busiest travel periods across the nation, so drivers can still expect heavier traffic, particularly in urban areas.
Even without those added construction delays, with winter weather and lots of people on the roads, ADOT is reminding drivers to prepare for a unexpected troubles and frustrations.
Allow yourself extra ttvel time to accommodate for unplanned emergencies like crashes, disabled vehicles on the roadway and possible inclement weather.(Luckily, Arizona’s 10-day forecast calls for mostly sunny skies).
Before you hit the road, consider these other tips that are good reminders for any time you take a long road trip:
• Pack an emergency kit in case you need to pull over. That kit should include extra bottled water, snack foods, a flashlight with extra batteries, blankets, warm clothing and a first aid kit.
• Get adequate rest and never drive while you’re impaired
• Check your vehicle’s tire pressure, engine belts and hoses, fluid levels and the condition of windshield wipers.
A little safety precaution can save a whole bunch of frustration on any roadtrip. If you’re traveling this coming weekend, we hope you stay safe.
— Today’s News-Herald
