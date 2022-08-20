Here’s your reminder that the Lake Havasu Museum of History’s new exhibit featuring unique artwork by local woodworkers begins today.
The exhibit, called “Against the Grain,” features woodworking artists including Lance Gibbs, Hans Finsterwalder, Jim Day, Rick and Cheryl Kerber, Dick Anderson, Jim Peterson, Bill Foster, Aliccia Braaten and Adam Romano. It kicks off with an opening night event today at 6 p.m. It’s free to museum members, and the public is welcome to attend in exchange for a donation to the museum. Admission can be waived if you sign up for a membership.
Scam alert: Local police departments in Arizona say they’re hearing about a specific type of scam call targeting area residents. The scammers are identifying themselves as federal agents and, in some cases, local police department officers. They may threaten jail time for “non-payment or non-compliance.” Sometimes the scammers will ask you to purchase Visa or Target gift cards and provide them with the card numbers. These are scam calls — just hang up. Police departments will never call you on the phone and ask for personal information or threaten you. If you receive a scam call like this, contact local law enforcement.
Another scam: A reader shared an email purportedly from Best Buy’s “Geek Squad” — the people who help fix your computer. It’s a fraud, and the bad punctuation, bogus emails and odd capitalization and boldface throughout weren’t the only give-aways.
Here’s the rule: Don’t open attachments if you don’t know the person. Doing so gives them access to install malware, which can infect your computer.
Contact your bank but never, ever call the number in the email. That will take you to a scammer boiler room where lots of thieves are working hard to rip off people.
