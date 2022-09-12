One of Arizona’s most interesting hotel rooms is located in Mohave County. The Grand Canyon Cavern near Peach Springs lets guests take an elevator 21 stories underground to explore a 230-foot deep dry cavern, the largest in the U.S., made of limestone and full of shimmering crystals.
Guests enter the cave at 5,500 feet elevation, where temperatures can be crisp and cool, but the cavern below is always a mild 56 degrees. For Lake Havasu City residents acclimated to more extreme temperatures, that means you’ll want to wear a light jacket if you visit.
The site is open daily at 9 a.m. and even offers a subterranean restaurant.
Guests can stay above ground in a motel, but the caverns offer a cavern suite for more adventurous folks. It offers two queen beds and a fold-down futon and is equipped with a fully functioning RV-style bathroom, a kitchenette with microwave, small refrigerator, as well as a library of books, DVDs and a television.
Wondering how much that all goes for? The website says it’s $1,000 per night for two-person occupancy, with $100 extra for each additional person.
For more information, visit gccaverns.com.
‘Top Gun’ at SARA Park: There’s a neat event coming up at the SARA Park Rodeo Grounds. One of the biggest movies of 2022 is flying in for a one-night showing.
A drive-in showing of “Top Gun: Maverick” is planned for Sept. 24. It’s an event organized by Tracie Rehark and sponsored by Cool River Party Rentals and The Anderson Group.
Gates open at 5.
Concessions will be available from The Tipsy Trotter, Hangar 24, Majik Milkshakes and Stevens Tacos. The cost to attend is $10 per carload, or $3 per person.
— Today’s
News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.