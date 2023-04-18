Keep Havasu Beautiful announced the winner of its Residential Pride Award for April. The honor goes to homeowner Brady Walters for his house at 1861 Gold Dust Drive. According to the committee, Walters’ home was recently updated with an all new landscaped yard, with pavers and artificial turf along with three Texas ebony trees, yuccas, yellow birds of paradise and lantanas. The home also features a new water-wise drip irrigation system.
You can keep up with Keep Havasu Beautiful on Facebook at facebook.com/KeepHavasuBeautifulOfficial.
Super Cat Fest West returns
This week is all about Desert Storm, but April’s celebration of big, fast boats doesn’t end there. If you’re a power boating fan, you’ll want to hang around through the end of the month for Super Cat Fest West, planned for April 26-30. The event complements the annual Lake of the Ozarks Shootout Poker Run and Shootout boat racing event held each August.
According to a press release, all funds raised at SCFW will benefit local Havasu children’s charities. The event includes a Thursday street fair at Havasu Riviera Marina with food trucks, vendors, and live music. Like Desert Storm, Super Cat Fest West features dock parties, fun runs and a poker run.
Sounds like a great time on the lake!
— Today’s News-Herald
