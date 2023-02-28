Driver licenses in Arizona will look a little different starting next month. The Arizona Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Division announced Monday that it will be releasing brand new driver license and ID cards in March. The new design will include several new security features that are supposed to help prevent counterfeit reproductions or fraudulent use.
The new design, which highlights Arizona features including our rugged rocky landscapes, a saguaro cactus, a ponderosa pine tree and a ringtail cat, is a result of a new contract with Thales Group.
The cards are made of multiple layers of plastic fused together without adhesives to form a solid, tamper-resistant structure, the department said. Photos and information on the licenses are in black-and-white, engraved with a laser.
The new cards will be available in mid-March, for both the Travel ID and the standard ID.
The current card design will continue to be issued for requests through Feb. 28, and will remain valid until the expiration date.
—Today’s News-Herald
