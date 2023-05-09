The local numbers are in from Arizona Gives Day. The annual charity event is organized by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers Forum.
The fundraising event invites supporters of nonprofits to make an extra pledge of financial support over a 24-hour period each year.
This year’s event saw a total 26,000 donations around the state for a total $5.3 million pledged to nearly 900 nonprofits. This year’s event was held on April 4.
Nonprofits in Mohave County raised a total of $3,404, with the bulk of it going to S.O.S. Donkey Haven and Mohave Community College Foundation.
Golden Valley-based S.O.S. Donkey Haven collected 15 donations totaling $1,618.59, according to Arizona Gives Day organizers. The nonprofit is a sanctuary for burros, including two former Oatman donkeys that were suffering from obesity, according to past news reports.
Mohave Community College Foundation gathered nine donations for a total $1,183.05. The foundation provides financial support for students, staff and programs at MCC’s four campuses around Mohave County.
Also participating was the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council of Mohave County, which had three donations for a total of $500, and The Southwest Institute, which had two donations for a total $102.70.
It’s not to late to start thinking about Arizona Gives Day 2024. It’s planned for April 2, but you can make a donation anytime at AZGives.org.
— Today’s News-Herald
