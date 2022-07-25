If you read Sunday’s edition of Today’s News-Herald, you likely saw the story about the housing market’s changing dynamic in Lake Havasu City. Homes are still selling well here, but like the rest of the nation, they’re staying on the market a little longer, and real estate agents say they’re seeing some signs of a downshift.
However, one new study of the housing industry says Arizona’s housing market is still the sixth hottest in the country for new residential construction. A A market study released last week by Boutique Home Plans said Arizona ranks sixth in the country with 9.14 new residential buildings per 1,000 residents.
The only states that are moving faster are Utah, Idaho, Florida, South Carolina and Colorado.
It’s an interesting take, considering the perceptions of a local housing crunch that has helped to drive up home and rental costs.
• • •
There’s just one City Council meeting left before the election.
If you haven’t voted yet — and even if you have — consider attending or watching Tuesday’s meeting to learn more about how the incumbents operate.
The three challengers will likely be in the audience as well, so you’ll get a chance to make plenty of your own observations to help inform your vote.
The meeting is 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Lake Havasu City Police Station.
The election is exactly one week later.
Don’t forget to vote!
— Today’s News-Herald
