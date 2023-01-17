If you have an hour or two to kill today, head over the Lake Havasu City Library.
Today begins the Arizona Speaks speaker series. It’s a program by Arizona Humanities, a nonprofit that promotes interesting cultural programs around the state. It’s co-sponsored by th the Friends of the Lake Havasu Library.
The free series begins with today’s 10 a.m. program by Laura Tohe, who will present “From ‘Chief’ to Code Talker: Four Profiles of the Navajo Code Talkers.” Tohe will go into detail about how during World War II, a group of young Navajo men enlisted in the Marines without knowing they would be called on to develop a secret code to use against the Japanese military.
The group of Code Talkers devised a code based on the Navajo language that was never broken and is credited with saving many American lives. Tohe’s series will profile four men and reflect on their lives on the Navajo Nation before and after the war.
There are three additional programs planned at the Havasu Library. They include:
• “They Beat the Heat: How Arizonans Survived the Desert Heat in the Days Before Air Conditioning,” by Christine Reid. Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m.
• “Why Arizona Dark Skies Matter,” by Matt Goodwin, Feb. 10, 3:30 p.m.
• “The Underground and Overground Railroad,” by Tamika Sanders, Tuesday, March 14.
— Today’s News-Herald
