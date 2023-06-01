Just in time for National Donut Day, Bashas’ has announced the winners of its annual donut contest. The winners were created by a Apache Junction teenager and adults from Maricopa and Flagstaff.
As part of the annual donut creation competition, Bashas’ invited kids and adults across Arizona to come up with the best retro and futuristic flavors. The winners were selected by a panel of “celebrity” judges. They included Payton R., a 15-year-old from Apache Junction, who dreamed up a lemon coconut meringue donut. It’s a glazed donut filled with lemon coconut meringue and topped with sweet, dried lemons and toasted coconut shreds.
Sara Williams from the city of Maricopa submitted the winning entry in the adults category. Her peanut butter and jelly donut is a glazed donut filled with strawberry jelly and topped with a peanut butter flavored frosting.
In the employees category, Flagstaff Bashas worker Sheri Holland created the winning entry: A banana cream pie donut. It’s a white donut filled with banana custard and topped with buttercream and graham crackers.
The three winning donuts will be available for purchase in Bashas bakery cases across the state starting today.
By the way, Bashas’ says customers who buy a dozen donuts today will receive an additional six donuts for free, and the company says it will donate 10 percent of today’s donut sales to The Salvation Army, which established National Donut Day in 1938 to honor volunteers who served the desserts to soldiers during World War I.
Furry Friday: It’s our favorite day of the week! Each Friday we get to share photos of readers’ pets, and boy do they perk us up! For this week’s installment, Mike and Pat Culhane submitted this photo of Quinn, a rescue dog, watching out for bunnies from his high perch in the yard. Keep those rascally rabbits in their place, Quinn!
Want to share your furry friends with other News-Herald readers? Submit a photo and description to editor@havasunews.com. Be sure to include the words “furry Friday in the email subject line.
— Today’s News-Herald
