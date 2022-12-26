Lake Havasu City has been known as a tourism destination since the town’s early days. That’s why, since 2016, Havasu civic organizations like the Hospitality Association and Go Lake Havasu have placed special emphasis on assisting local businesses teach employees to better understand and serve visitors.
Through the Certified Tourism Ambassador program, businesses can help promote return visit and spread positive word-of-mouth awareness for family and friends of Havasu tourists.
The CTA curriculum has been customized for Lake Havasu City and includes information about the history, culture, and uniqueness of the region.
According to the CTA website, the program’s objective is “to increase regional tourism by inspiring front-line hospitality employees and volunteers to turn every visitor encounter into a positive experience.”
Anyone who is directly or indirectly involved in serving visitors to Lake Havasu City may enroll in the program. It’s also a good way for locals to learn more about the Lake Havasu City area and the role of tourism in the local economy.
Those interested in earning their CTA certification may sign up online http://www.ctanetwork.com/become-a-cta/.
You can also contact program coordinator Regan Ross-Robertson at 928-453-3444, ext. 130 or regan@golakehavasu.com.
