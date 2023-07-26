Like the landscape around us, the events calendar this time of year tends to look a little dry. That’s not to say there aren’t things to do around Lake Havasu City in the summertime, however. Consider:
• Sizzlin’ Hot Bunco: The Havadopt Children’s Christmas project, in collaboration with Hav-A-Sis, is hosting a bunco event today at the Aquatic Center. It starts with a light lunch at noon, followed by bunco from 1 to 4 p.m. It’s just $15 per person to participate. If you want information, call 562-233-9665.
• Full Throttle Water X, happening Friday through Sunday at Havasu Riviera Marina. The event is a pre-qualifier for the upcoming Pro Watercross International Cup held in Lake Havasu City in October. You can meet the pro riders at a special event Friday at 5:30 at Anderson Powersports, and racing is held all day Saturday and Sunday.
• “The Jungle Book” on stage at GraceArts Live. This children’s theater presentation is a version of the Disney classic musical film presented by kids in the Arizona Coast Children’s Theatre Summer Workshop program. Show times are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.
• First Responders River Roundup has its inaugural event kicking off Saturday. Boaters will meet at Thompson Bay at 9:30 a.m. for a parade with flags and a run to Pirates Cove, followed by a party that night at Kokomo Beach Club. You can get more information at riverroundup23.eventbrite.com.
• The Summer Cool Down Concert Series continues Aug. 4 at London Bridge Resort. The 7:30 p.m. concert features a Garth Books Tribute, with general admission of $34.95. There’s also a concert planned for Aug. 19 featuring Voyager, a tribute to Journey.
It might feel like the summer doldrums when it comes to events, but there’s plenty going on.
— Today’s News-Herald
