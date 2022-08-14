Here’s an interesting report: SmartAsset just announced the results of its annual study on the places where Social Security lasts the longest, and in Arizona, Mohave County is said to be the third best place to live. Mohave comes just after Pinal and Pima counties, with a cost of living of $19,975 and average Social Security payments in the area listed at $21,173.
SmartAsset says its analysts used the average Social Security income for residents in each county, then calculated the taxes a typical retiree would pay based on that income based on state-specific Social Security tax rules. Then, they calculated how far that net income would go in every county to cover basic necessities, like food, housing and transportation.
Interestingly, the report ranks La Paz County, Mohave’s immediate neighbor to the south, near the bottom of the list in Arizona, at 13th of 15 counties.
No Arizona county made the national rankings. The top counties for stretching Social Security dollars in the United States, according to the report, are Sumter, Florida, Steele, North Dakota, and Pend Oreille, Washington.
— Today’s News-Herald
