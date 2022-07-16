Lake Havasu City’s Blessing Box” is running low again. The Blessing Box was started a few years ago by Havasu resident Joe Tobin and his son, Jake, as a low-key way to keep people in our community fed.
It’s a great alternative to the local food banks, which are also in more demand than they’ve been in a long time. Recent social media posts have shown the box could use some replenishing.
According to past reporting in the News-Herald, the idea for the box came to Tobin through happenstance. He’d seen similar boxes that contain books for people to take or donate to the selection. On Facebook, he saw a similar concept that offered and accepted food. He and Jake spent a couple of months putting their project together.
“We were at Havasu Iron and Metal one day and they had this metal box they didn’t need,” he told the News-Herald in 2019. They donated it to us. Jake and I worked on it at home and added a latch and some shelves. Then we found a spot for it and filled the box.”
That spot is on Lake Havasu Avenue not far from the fire station.
It’s clear a lot of people use the box to supplement their needs -- people drop off all kinds of things, from canned food to food, diapers, wipes, feminine products and toothpaste.
Anything you’d like to leave is OK, but there’s one important catch — think about how it’ll hold up in the heat. As you might imagine, certain products won’t do well in a metal box in Havasu’s triple-digit heat.
Consider dropping off some items to the Blessing Box if you get a chance. And on that note, consider donating to our food banks, too. You’ll feel good about it, and someone else will truly be blessed.
— Today’s News-Herald
