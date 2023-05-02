BlueWater Resort & Casino has announced several entertainment additions for May.
It starts this weekend with the announcement that local country artist Matt Farris will join Vegas McGraw for Saturday’s country night concert. Farris, a rising country star from Lake Havasu City, will perform his original songs to complement McGraw’s mix of classic Tim McGraw tribute songs.
The Resort also announced that the Red Not Chili Peppers, a tribute band to the band known for “Californication” and “Give It Away”, will perform on May 28 at 8 p.m.
The act is part of a full weekend of Memorial Day weekend entertainment planned at the resort.
The holiday festivities start May 26 and include a fireworks show,live music, a comedy show and dining specials.
On Friday night, DJ Pauly will host a performance in the Dig Lounge, and the Riverside Cantina will be open all three days.
On Saturday and Sunday nights, guests can check out a dueling pianos performance in the Dig Lounge, and there’s a comedy show scheduled for Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
The live fireworks show is Saturday, May 27 at 9 p.m. It’s free to the public.
Information about all of the shows, including ticket information, can be found at bluewaterfun.com.
— Today’s News-Herald
