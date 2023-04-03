Lake Havasu City is finally flirting with the warm weather we’re typically used to this time of year, which means it’s almost time for boating season. Each year, the annual Lake Havasu Boat Show serves as an unofficial kickoff to the season —and yes, it’s right around the corner. The 32nd annual Boat Show will take place from April 14-16 at Lake Havasu State Park. You’ll see more than 150 exhibitors showing off more than $50 million in boats, and 65-plus brands of new and used boats, according to Go Lake Havasu.
Regular visitors to the Boat Show know they can expect to see the hottest and newest high-performance jet boats and personal watercrafts at the show, but there’s something for everyone. Even if you’re not in the market right now, it’s always fun to check out all the activity at the boat show and get a preview of some of the boat models we’ll see out on the lake in a few weeks.
There’s other entertainment, too.
The Lake Havasu Cornhole Championships are being held at the boat show on April 15, and there are performances by Tyler Halsey planend Friday and Saturday afternoons. Admission to the boat show is $10.
• • •
COVID MEDICARE SCAM: We want to draw your attention to a newish scam that our sister newspaper in Green Valley wrote about last week. Reporters at the Green Valley News received an email from a reader warning about a scam involving a covid-19 test kit she received in the mail that she didn’t order. Medicare was charged under her name. She notified Medicare and filed a claim.
Apparently, it’s a known issue that scammers have been targeting Meidcare recipients with fake offers to get free covid tests. The Federal Trade Commission says they’re even calling and running website,s online and television ads to convince people to give them their information.
Hint: If you didn’t order it, that’s a big red flag.
We have a link to more information about the scam on HavasuNews.com, or you can find more info at tinyurl.com/MedicareCovidScam.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.