School bus drivers in Arizona have a relatively new tool at their disposal to encourage safer road behavior by other drivers. Since 2021, an online process allows the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Division to send warning letters to owners of vehicles that bus drivers report for not stopping at the school bus stop sign.
According to ADOT, about 13,000 drivers are reported each year by Arizona school bus driving for not stopping as required. The law requires drivers to wait when a school bus’ stop sign arm is extended so children can safely board and exit the bus.
Last year, ADOT introduced a new electronic process for drivers to send a complaint about drivers who don’t follow the rules. The MVD then sends a notification letter, which is not a citation, to warn the vehicle owner about the bad behavior.
The process is said to be a big improvement over previous manual reporting methods, which were hard to read and had to be routed through the Department of Public Safety.
Drivers who do get citations by law enforcement officers for passing a bus could face civil penalties, including fines and suspended licenses under state law.
