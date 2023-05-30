The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of commerce has a special version of its regular AM Exchange this week.
The Riviera Marina opened last year as a concession of Lake Havasu State Park, but if you haven’t had a chance to check it out, consider attending Friday’s AM Exchange.
The monthly networking event is at the Havasu Riviera Marina on Friday at 7:15 a.m.
This month’s event is a structured function with an agenda.
You can find the marina at 2067 Havasu Riviera Parkway. (The road dead ends at the marina — tell the gate attendant you are attending the event and head toward the tent on the point.)
Admission for the event is $2 for members, $3 at the door and $5 for general admission.
The Chamber is asking for RSVP to help with planning, but reservations aren’t required. You can make a reservation or get more information by emailing kathyt@havasuchamber.com.
Don’t forget to vote for Lake Havasu in USA Today’s 10 Best travel awards. The contest is taking votes until Monday, June 5. Lake Havasu is a contender in the categories for Best Lake and Best Lake for Water Sports. The winners will be announced on Friday, June 16. Go to HavasuNews.com to find the link to vote.
Reader Ernie Tripp submitted this photo of a beautiful moth that landed on his window. He said he was struck by the moth’s underside features and decided to take a photo. Beautiful picture, Ernie.
Anybody know what kind of moth that is? Tell us at editor@havasunews.com.
— Today’s News-Herald
