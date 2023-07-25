Clear the shelter —adopt a dog for free
The animal shelter is still full! Western Arizona Humane Society says, despite a lot of adoptions over the last few weeks, the shelter has filled up with homeless pets again.
Shelter officials posted on Facebook that its Clear the Shelter effort will allow all adult dogs (older than 1 year) to be adopted for free. Prospective pet owners only have to pay for the city license.
There are lots of cute dogs and cats waiting to be adopted. You can see some of them at westernarizonahumane.org, or better yet, go to the shelter to see them in person. It’s at 2610 Sweetwater Avenue. For information, call 928-855-5083.
Additionally, the Humane Society is asking for assistance keeping those puppies fed. The shelter needs dry and regular Pedigree puppy food, Pedigree adult small bites and dog toys. Donations of kitten chow and canned kitten food are also welcomed.
Museum program continues
The Lake Havasu Museum of History continues its Kids Spot program this weekend. All month, the museum has invited kids to make Arizona-themed crafts, like a bolo tie bandanna, or a “lakemaid"(Havasu’s version of a mermaid). This Saturday, the project is called Floatin’ Away, and it invited kids to dream up and build a custom mini cork raft using recycled and donated items.
The class is free and open to all ages, and no reservations are needed. It starts at noon.
Heads up!
Local police are warning residents of a new scam involving real estate sales. Department has become aware of a potential scam involving real estate sales. Police say people are using public information and posing as property owners in an attempt to sell them via real estate companies. Police say if you have any concerns, consider looking into companies that monitor credit reports and home titles.
