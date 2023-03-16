Lots of people like a good scary movie, but apparently, Arizonans really really like them. A study by a company called Japan-101 analyzed search volume data related to movie genres for different states. In Arizona, horror was at the top of the list with an average monthly search volume of 333 per 100,000 people. We ranked No. 7 in the country for loving cinema the most. Can we vouch for the legitimacy of this study? Probably not. We get a lot of press releases that cite “studies” and “data.” But, it did catch our spooky attention. Horror IS hot right now. It’s a genre that has phases of mainstream popularity and it’s certainly in it now with horror movies raking it in at the box office.
• • •
If you’re a motorcycle fan, there’s an interesting event coming to Kingman. The Thunder-Rode Bike Fest is April 28-30, featuring a motorcycle swap meet, a “Miss Thunder-Rode” contest (the winner will appear on the cover of the 2024 Thunder-Rode bike calendar and serve as a representative for promotions for the year) and of course, live music. The event, which is free all weekend, occurs during Arizona Route 66 Bike Week. The weeklong celebration of two-wheeled fun also includes events in Oatman, Golden Valley, Mohave Valley and Bullhead City. Get more information at thunderrodebikefest.com.
— Today’s News-Herald
