Can you believe it’s already time for First Friday? This month’s celebration of arts, music, culture and food will have a “holiday night market” theme, with 55-plus merchants lining the downtown stretch of McCulloch Boulevard.
You’ll find a student art show at The KAWS, along with food trucks, an elf-on-the-shelf photo booth, do-it-yourself gingerbread houses and hot holiday drinks.
The night also features chartcuterie stylings by SummeRay in the Yard City area.
There’s lots of live music planned, with holiday music from The UAPs on tap at Yard City. Music performances are also scheduled by Terry Hopple at Jersey’s, Chuck E. Bumps at SummeRay, the Matt Michienzie Band at LH Cigars, Noel/The Strumlords at Grapes N Grains, DJ Shade at The KAWS, and DJ GHZ at Icon.
Friday night promises to be a lot of fun. It’s from 6 to 9 p.m., on McCulloch Boulevard from Mulberry to Smoketree.
See you out there!
—Today’s News-Herald
