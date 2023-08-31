Police will be out in full force for the holiday weekend. The Lake Havasu City Police Department announced it will conduct “enhanced” traffic enforcement starting today and ending on Sunday. The extra patrols are funded through a grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
The police department sent out a news release encouraging people who intend to drink over the weekend to arrange for a designated driver or use a ride-sharing options.
Furry Friday:
Meet Paislee, a labradoodle that calls Wahpeton, North Dakota, home. Paislee is the “grandpuppy” of Lake Havasu City resident AJ Haley, who said the pup loves the snow. It’s been nine years since the Great Blizzard of 2014, but maybe we’ll get some of the white stuff again this year so Paislee can visit.
Want to share your furry friends with other News-Herald readers? Send a photo and description to editor@havasunews.com. (It helps if you can add the words “Furry Friday” to the email subject line.)
— Today’s News-Herald
