Are you on Threads yet? The News-Herald is, and a search for “Havasu” in the app reveals plenty of people from this area using the new social media service. Meta’s answer to Twitter had tens of millions of people sign up for the app since it launched last week. To be honest, we haven’t done much with it, but we hope it becomes another avenue to connect with readers, like Facebook and Twitter. You can find us on Threads at @TNHHavasu.
Hot enough for you? Believe it or not, it gets worse next week, according to National Weather Service forecasters. The Weather Service’s Heat Risk index says the Colorado River Valley will be in the “extreme” category starting on Sunday. The Weather Service says that designation is a “rare level of heat leading to extreme risk for the entire population.”
It’s described as a multi-day heat event with poor air quality and an increasing likelihood of power outages as electrical demands reach critical levels.
That said, the normal precautions for heat apply: Avoid being outdoors during the hottest hours of the day (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), stay hydrated, stay in a cool place throughout the night, cancel your outdoor activities and check on your neighbors.
The excessive heat warning applies through Monday. Highs on Sunday and Monday are expected to be around 119 degrees.
Temperatures will start to cool down after that, with a brisk 117 predicted for Tuesday.
No sign of any monsoon weather yet. Cross your fingers!
