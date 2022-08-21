Events season is right around the corner, and we’ll get a taste of it next week with the return of First Fridays.
The fun mix of art and music kicks off its fall season on Friday night with featured artist Lance Gibbs and featured music by Mudfish. It’ll also include a pop-up exhibit by the Lake Havasu Museum of History. At Yard City, the open gathering space between Scott and Querio drives, you’ll find featured “beertender” Brad Ebert of Rickety Cricket and a pop-up restaurant featuring street dogs, elotes and ceviche by Steven’s Tacos.
The fun begins at 6 p.m.
By the way, if you’re an artist, there’s still a chance to apply to be a part of the artist and vintage village (they had 45 participants at last count). Find the application at https://tinyurl.com/firstfridayhavasu.
• • •
Fall Fun Fair meeting planned: Speaking of events, the Fall Fun Fair will return on Saturday, Oct. 15. It’ll be from 3 to 8 p.m. at Rotary Park.
The Fall Fun Fair is a blast for local kids, as nonprofits offer games, prizes and candy. For the nonprofits, it’s a great fundraiser as they earn money through ticket sales at the entrance gate.
There’s a meeting for groups interested in having a booth at the annual fun fair. The meeting is being planned in two sessions on Sept. 1 in the Aquatic Center — one at 10 a.m. and the other at 5:30 p.m.
For any questions, you can contact Sarah Ross at 928-854-0893.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.