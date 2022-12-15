The Lake Havasu City Police Department wanted a Bearcat for a long time, and this weekend it’ll get put to good use: As a prop in a fundraiser.
The police department is planning to hold a Bearcat Pull Saturday at Rotary Park. Police say the fun event is intended to become a recurring fundraiser for Special Olympics Arizona.
It involves a team of people to pull the armored vehicle known as a Bearcat over a certain distance.
Bearcats are off-road police vehicles that can seat 10-12 fully equipped officers. They weigh about 17,500 pounds, according to their manufacturer. Lake Havasu City bought the Bearcat in 2020 for $292,847.
At the time of the city’s purchase of the vehicle, Police Chief Dan Doyle said the armored vehicle has a range of uses for police departments, particularly in active-shooter situations. Lenco, the manufacturer, also touts its use in rural areas where off-roading is required.
Saturday’s event has four team classifications: Iron Man teams consisting of five members, male teams with eight members, female teams with 10 members, and co-ed teams with 9 members. Participants must be at least 16 years old and they’ll have to sign a waiver.
Sounds like a lot of fun at Rotary Park. The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Want to sign up? Leave a message for Sgt. L. Jackson at 928-855-1171.
— Today’s News-Herald
