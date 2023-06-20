If you’re headed through Needles to Bullhead City, Laughlin or beyond, you might need to bring some patience along. We’re told the Arizona Department of Transportation plans daytime road restrictions today from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. while crews pave the roads approaching the Needles Bridge.
Lanes will be narrowed and traffic control measures will be in place.
Health volunteers sought
Interested in helping serve the community’s medically underserved? ASU is looking to train community health workers to help fill gaps in communities around Arizona.
The College of Health Solutions secured a $3 million grant from the Health and Services administration and needs to enroll about 80 participants by the end of July. There’s a stipend available for people who qualify.
Reliable internet is a must.
Want details? Contact Mindy McEntee, assistant professor at ASU’s College of Health Solutions, at mindy.mcentee@asu.edu.
— Today’s News-Herald
