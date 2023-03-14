Congressman Paul Gosar is already thinking about his next election. The Congressman is scheduled to kick off his 2024 campaign Tuesday afternoon at the West Valley Republican Office in Sun City. According to campaign emails, a host of local Republicans are planning to be there to support his ambitions for a seventh term in Washington.
The location is admittedly a little far for Mohave County republican supporters to attend the kickoff, but if you’re reading this in the morning or early afternoon, you might make it if you hit the road now. The kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. at 10050 W. Bell Rd. in Sun City.
Other “special guests” scheduled to attend include Blake Masters, Rodney Glassman, Sheriff Mark Lamb, and local legislators Sonny Borrelli and John Gillette.
According to his campaign announcement, Gosar will use the kickoff to outline his vision about “the mission to save America.”
The announcement will come just days after Gosar has been making headlines in D.C. According to several national news organizations, Gosar told The Gateway Pundit on Sunday that former Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney should be prosecuted for her role in the Jan. 6 probe. Gosar also reportedly told the Gateway Pundit that he believes there’s a wider government conspiracy to blame for the Jan. 6 debacle.
“I think there’s also military that are involved,” he said. “And I think their heads have to roll. Otherwise, you condone this lawlessness. ... we see lawlessness everywhere and that’s part of the precipitating actions that Congress is allowed.”
No contenders have emerged just yet, but with statements like that, it’s clear that 2024 is already shaping up into an interesting election.
— Today’s News-Herald
