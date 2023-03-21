If you have a personal watercraft like a Jet Ski, your help is being sought for next Saturday’s community cleanup at Body Beach. Organizers of the event are seeking PWC enthusiasts, athletes and hobby riders to lead the cleanup at the popular riding spot. If you’d like to volunteer or get more information, send an email to lakehavasuevents@gmail.com.
Recreation groups throughout Lake Havasu City are coming together to support the three local Rotary Clubs, Republic Services, the Lake Havasu Marine Association, Lake Havasu State Parks, Protect Our Deserts, 2AR Patriots, Havasu Hikes and Go Lake Havasu in their efforts to help clean up the community honoring Earth Day.
Everyone is invited to contribute to the efforts on Saturday, March 25 by picking up free trash bags at the Republic Services office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2011 College Drive, and at Michael Alan Furnishings from 10am to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 2010 W. Acoma Blvd.
The public is invited to safely pick up trash wherever they see it, such as in their neighborhoods and parks. They can then dispose of their trash in one of two dumpsters, which will be located at Anderson Powersports at 3198 Sweetwater Ave., and Anderson Toyota at 6510 Showplace Ave.
They are also invited to join any of the targeted clean-up efforts, where trash bags will be supplied. Participants joining in one of the meetups are asked to pre-register by emailing: lakehavasuevents@gmail.com or visit GoLakeHavasu.com/Events, and click on the event listing to register.
