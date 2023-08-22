In a move that’s sure to add a dash of coastal charm to Lake Havasu City’s cultural palette, the City Council is gearing up to discuss an exciting new sister city relationship on the agenda this Tuesday. This time, the spotlight is on Rocky Point, a Mexican community that’s no stranger to many Havasu residents.
Rocky Point, known for its sandy beaches and laid-back vibes, holds a special place in the hearts of Havasu locals as it’s the nearest seaside getaway within driving distance. It’s practically a second home for many, where weekends of sun and surf unfold against a backdrop of Mexican hospitality.
This won’t be Lake Havasu’s first venture into cross-border camaraderie. Back in 2002, a warm embrace was exchanged between Lake Havasu City and Ciudad Guzman, Mexico.
Then-Mayor Melanie Grinstead-Hanak welcomed the delegation with open arms, gifting the key to the city and a painting of the iconic London Bridge. In return, Ciudad Guzman extended an invitation that transcended kilometers and language barriers.
Fast forward to today, and the City Council is again poised to create a bond that transcends borders. The Lake Havasu Sister Cities Association, formed 30 years ago, says the relationships are meant to foster cultural exchange and goodwill. The aim is simple: nurture relationships that grow beyond maps and languages.
— Today’s News-Herald
