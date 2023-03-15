Lake Havasu City is getting another turn in front of the reality television cameras. Havasu has a starring role in the latest episode of “Vanderpump Rules” the Bravo reality show about restaurateur (and former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star) Lisa Vanderpump.
According to the episode description, the latest show features a divorce party trip to Las Vegas and Lake Havasu, but some show stars are left off the guest list.
If that’s your idea of riveting TV, you can catch the episode on streaming services like Fubo, Sling and DirecTV Stream. The episode premiered last Wednesday.
Its not the first time that Havasu has played a role in the Real Housewives multiverse.
The stars of the Beverly Hills version of the show have made frequent trips here, and a Havasu home owned by one of the stars was included in a divorce settlement that made news headlines.
Reality indeed.
•••
Support a small business today: Today is National SBDC Day, which means it’s a day to celebrate small business. According to a new study, Arizona ranks 32nd among the best states to start a small business. The study, released by small business lender Lendio, says that 49.2 percent of small business in the Grand Canyon State survive after five years. To come up with the rankings, the study used the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Census Bureau and the Small Business Administration. It considered factors such as tax rates, startup survival rates, the cost of living, educated worker migration, loans, funding, consumer spending and incentive programs.
The best place to open a small business? Texas gets that honor, followed by Florida, Ohio and Massachusetts.
Hawaii, Maine, New Hampshire and California are among the worst.
Thirty-second place out of 50 isn’t the worst ranking, but it’s clear there are hurdles locally. The study says there are 19 incentive programs available to small businesses in Arizona, and corporate tax rates are 4.9 percent.
We don’t need stats to tell us that running a business is hard, Arizona or anywhere. Consider going out of your way to support a small business in Lake Havasu City today.
— Today’s News-Herald
