The London Bridge Renaissance Faire returns to Lake Havasu City on Friday.
Now in its seventh year, the Renaissance Faire will open this week at the SARA Park Rodeo Grounds, and it will feature a variety of daily entertainment options, including dramatic jousts, a knighting ceremony and armored combat demonstrations.
New to this year’s lineup are immersive experiences. Visitors can purchase tickets to attend a pirate boot camp, which is an interactive experience in which you’ll train to sail the seven seas —or more accurately, play pirate games, gamble, fight with swords, train with black powder and adopt a pirate name. Another immersive experience is the Knight in Training Boot Camp. Participants will learn chivalry and train as a knight in the ways of medieval arms. They’ll spar in one-to-one combat, try their hand at archery and learn the knight’s code of conduct.
Both immersive experiences include a weekend pass to the faire and two drink tickets.
Stage acts at the faire include favorite performers including by Cydeshow Cy the Sword Swallower, Clan Darksail, Cutthroat Reef, Kumpania Phoenecia, Professor Peanut Storyteller, Raptor Events, Silkmoon Nomads, Tea and Strumpets and Thomas Wood the Pyro Juggler.
Admission to the Renaissance Faire is $15 for people over 12. Children 5 to 11 years old are $5. The Renaissance Faire operates Friday from noon to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, visit londonbridgerenfaire.com.
Vietnam Veterans cookout is tomorrow: Just a reminder about tomorrow’s Vietnam Veterans Day Outdoor Cookout. It’s at the SARA Park Rodeo Grounds on Wednesday. The gates open at 10:30 a.m., with a presentation of Colors from the Lake Havasu Marine Corps League Detachment No. 757 at 10:45.
Food and live music will follow.
The annual event is put on by Lake Havasu City and organized by a committee of local veterans organizations. The venue is offered by Friends of the Fair, and hotdogs and the fixings are sponsored by the Elks Lodge.
— Today’s News-Herald
