Volunteering to help puppies and kittens? Sign us up! The Western Arizona Humane Society is calling for volunteers to help adopt out dogs during adoption events around town. The event this Saturday, scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. at Mudshark Public House, currently has no volunteers to help make it happen. Want to help make sure those homeless puppies find new homes? Send an email to Tifanie at adoptions@westernarizonahumane.org, or call 928-855-5083.
• • •
MCC celebrates Radiologic tech students: Mohave Community College’s radiologic technology program held its pinning ceremony Saturday.
According to a college spokesperson, the students participating in the pinning ceremony have finished their program and are now ready to take on the workforce or continue their education. A pinning ceremony is a way to welcome students into the profession and celebrate with family, friends and MCC employees. The ceremony was held at the Bullhead City campus, but the program attracts participation from all over the county, so Lake Havasu City was well represented.
The radiologic technology program prepares students for employment in radiology and other specialized diagnostic imaging fields. Want more information on the program? Visit https://www.mohave.edu/academics/certificates/radiologic-technology/.
— Today’s News-Herald
