Is Big Brother listening in? Maybe or maybe not, but with the overwhelming popularity of always-listening devices such as Alexa, Google Home and smartphones, you’ve probably heard stories of these devices joining in on conversations without being prompted. Perhaps it’s even happened to you!
Some tips from the security-focused website KnowBe4.com:
• Review and delete voice recordings: Your device will store your search and activity history to create a customized experience for you. However, you can review and delete these recordings from the device of your choice in order to protect your privacy.
• Mute the microphone: You can mute your microphone to ensure that your device is not listening and recording when you are not using it.
• Don’t link accounts with sensitive information to your device: If you have any accounts containing your sensitive information in them, it is best not to link those accounts to your device. This will keep your sensitive information secure from potential data breaches.
• Turn off your device when you’re away: When in doubt, turn it off. If your device does not have a power button, simply unplug it.
Win a cruise: Want to win a four-night cruise to the Mexican Riviera? The Western Arizona Humane Society is selling tickets to win a cruise for two in February. Tickets are $25 apiece. The winner will get two tickets for the four-night cruise, scheduled for Feb 12-16, with cruise fair, taxes and port fees included. To buy tickets or for more information, call the Humane Society at 928-855-5083.
Tuesday Morning is closing up shop: The liquidation sale for the retailer Tuesday Morning continues this week. The company announced earlier this month that it would close all of its stores in 25 states. As a result, the stores of off-loading inventory with 30 percent discounts at all stores. According to a company press release, gift cards will be honored until this Saturday, May 13, and you can still return merchandise purchased prior to April 28 through this Friday. Lake Havasu City’s Tuesday Morning is located in the Havasu North Shopping Center, next to Hobby Lobby and Food City, at 1795 Kiowa Avenue.
— Today’s News-Herald
