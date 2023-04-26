Do you answer your door without knowing who’s on the other side? If so, you’re in good company. A new survey about home security says 58 percent of Americans don’t think twice about opening their doors to strangers. The survey, a glorified marketing report by a home security company called Vivint, says most Americans will answer the front door without regard to who might be visiting, and about 56 percent of respondents say they often forget to lock their doors. Another 44 percent leave their garage doors open when they aren’t home.
The reports ranks each state based on home security versus property crime, and finds that Oklahoma has the best home security in the nation, followed by Idaho, Wyoming, Vermont and Indiana.
The top five states ranked among the highest percentage of homes with property fences, outdoor security cameras, indoor security cameras, and home security systems.
The worst? Oregon, South Dakota and Alabama.
Arizona ranks 15th, which is really no surprise to anyone who lives in Lake Havasu City. Our town is consistently ranked as one of Arizona’s safest communities.
Monster Trucks this weekend
Here’s your reminder that monster trucks are coming to Havasu 95 Speedway this weekend. The Monster Truck Insanity Tour is set for Friday and Saturday at the raceway at SARA Park, with Havasu’s own Devastator set to appear with a lineup of trucks that include Obsessed, Rat Attack, Wildcard, The Boss, Big Mama, Rover and Wheels of Freedom.
The Monster Truck Ride Experience will give rides before and after each show and during intermissions.
Gates open at 5 p.m., and the pit party starts at 5:30. Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $19.50 for people older than 13, and $13.50 for children. Get info at ArizonaMonsterTrucks.com.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.