It might be 112 degrees outside, but it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Hospice of Havasu Resale Store.
With just 167 days before Christmas, the thrift store announced this week that it is getting a jump on the holidays with its special “Christmas in July” event on Tuesday, July 18, and Wednesday, July 19, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The store has festive dishware, decorations and clothing, as well as plenty of potential gifts waiting to be discovered.
Additionally, Hospice of Havasu announced that the Resale Store will expand its hours for the summer, with hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Proceeds from the store help support the programs and services by Hospice of Havasu, including care for uninsured and under-insured patients.
The store address is 232 London Bridge Road, Building B, adjacent to the Hospice of Havasu offices. By the way, if you have something to donate, the store can take it off your hands. You can arrange for a pickup by calling 928-453-2111.
Happy holidays!
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.