It’s the most wonderful time of year —for green chile lovers, that is. Chile roasting season lasts from mid-July to mid-September, and Food City has announced this year’s plans to incorporate the Southwestern favorite into various food products. (Our editor, a former New Mexico resident, is a little too excited about it.)
Food City stores will roast Hatch green chiles for customers at no charge. Additionally, the produce department will sell fresh and roasted green chiles, and the bakery will make Hatch chile cornbread, chile and cheese jumbo cornbread muffins, chile & cream cheese bolillos (bread rolls) and chile mantecadas (sweet cakes).
The deli department will sell made-to-order green chile breakfast burritos, green chile beef meal combo plates, roasted chile shrimp ceviche, chile pico de gallo, and salsa molcajete.
Food City is also holding a recipe contest. Anyone with a Facebook or Instagram account can enter the contest by submitting a recipe online before Sept. 16 using the hashtag #FoodCityHatchChile. The company will pick out three winners, with first place receiving $1,000 in prizes, including a $750 Food City gift card. Second-place will get $600 in prizes, including a $400 Food City gift card, and third place will receive $400 in prizes, including a $300 gift card.
• • •
Health on the radio: The Mohave County Health Department has taken to the radio waves to make sure people know how to navigate this stifling heat we’ve all been experiencing. Mohave County worked with KNTR and Radio Central to create a new 30-minute public service radio program on KNTR called “To Your Health.”
On the latest episode, the third in the series, the health department’s Sarah Hancock goes into great detail on dealing with dehydration and coping during the current heat related conditions. It’s wise, helpful advice. You can hear it at kntrtalk.com/program-schedule/to-your-health.
Stay cool out there!
— Today’s News-Herald
