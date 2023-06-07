Head to the Island this weekend for some Jet Ski action. The Jet Jam PWC Racing Series returns to Lake Havasu City Saturday and Sunday, with world champion riders competing for titles and a $3,000 purse, while amateur riders test their abilities at Crazy Horse Campgrounds.
Jet Jam is a family participation event with both kid and adult events on the water and the beach.
It’s the second installment of the 2023 series, and a special “race for the cure” event is scheduled with this weekend’s events. The series championship is planned for Sept. 15-17.
Racing begins at 10 a.m. each day, with awards distributed on Sunday. Admission is $35 per vehicle, and free for walk-ins.
Boating education: There’s an opportunity for new boaters to get some education. Boat America is offering a boating certificate class that offers in-depth boating safety information.
Some insurance companies will offer discounts on boating insurance to boaters who complete the 8-hour course.
The event is held in the Sir Lancelot room in the main building of London Bridge Resort.
The class is for ages 12 years old and older. Either Arizona or California residents can participate and will be issued a state boater’s card.
The course includes an introduction to boating and boating law, an overview of safety equipment, instruction on how to safely operate a boat and procedures to follow in boating emergencies.
The course is offered by the U.S. Coast guard Auxiliary. It’s from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 24. The cost is $24. To sign up, go to wow.uscgaux.info.
—Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.