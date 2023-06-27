Every Fifth of July, animal shelters become temporary home to dozens of escaped pets that were spooked by the loud fireworks from the night before.
That’s why the Western Arizona Humane Society is holding a microchip drive this week, to help Havasu pet owners ensure a quick return home for their pets if they ever get lost. Microchips contain up-to-date information about pets and their homes, making it easy for shelters to reunite lost animals with their owners. The Humane Society is charging just $15 to get your pet microchipped at the adoption center on Sweetwater Avenue. The sale goes through Friday, June 30.
The hours of the adoption center are 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday Tuesday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
To make an appointment or ask questions, call 928-855-5083. You can also make an appointment online using this website: https://tinyurl.com/wahsmicrochip.
The Fourth of July is all about independence — but not for your pets. Take some precaution today and get those microchips in place.
• • •
Stay safe: By the way, the Humane Society offers some general safety tips for fireworks and the Fourth of July:
• Collar, tag and microchip your pet with up-to-date contact info.
• Give your pet plenty of exercise
• Feed your pet 1 to 2 hours before fireworks begin.
• Leave your pets at home in a safe, quiet space.
• Provide distractions such as a toy or frozen treat.
• Secure your fences and exit doors.
• Keep party and picnic food out of pets’ reach.
• Be aware of heat hazards.
• Clean up your fireworks debris so pets don’t get burned or become ill.
