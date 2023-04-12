Havasu’s Keep Havasu Beautiful committee has named Inspire the Church as the recipient of its Commercial Pride Award for April. According to committee members, the church at 2139 Swanson Avenue transformed its all-rock landscape into a beautiful entrance, with a small wall and two Indian laurel trees and other desert plants, all on a water-wise drip system. A mural of the lake and Cupcake Mountain was painted several years ago by artist Kolleen Bookey.
Time to pay up: The April 18 deadline is less than one week away, and the Arizona Department of Revenue is reminding anyone who will listen that it’s time to pay the tax man.
It is also the first-quarter deadline for those who file individual estimated tax payments quarterly.
With just six days left before the dreaded deadline, it’s time to get your charitable donations in order. Arizona law allows donations made from Jan. 1 and April 18 of 2023 to be claimed on your 2022 return. That means you still have a few days to make your qualifying donations and get credit when it’s time to fill out those forms.
You can read more information about charitable tax credits and forms at https://azdor.gov/tax-credits/contributions-qcos-and-qfcos.
— Today’s News-Herald
