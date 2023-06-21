We understand if you find it hard to believe that today is the first day of summer.
It feels unseasonably cool, with the National Weather Service predicting we’ll be in the low 100s for most of the week. There’s a chance we might see some of Havasu’s signature heat — high temperatures closer to 110 — by early next week.
But yes, today is the first day of summer. In fact, today is the longest day of the year, a day known as Summer Solstice.
Here in America’s hottest city, we know a thing or two about summer. With an average of 300 days of sunshine each year, Lake Havasu City wholeheartedly embraces the summer season.
With over 45 miles of stunning coastline and 400 miles of shoreline, Lake Havasu offers cool respite and serious recreation amid the brutal heat of the season. From boating and fishing to sunbathing on sandy beaches, we have the privilege of enjoying a paradise that others can only dream of.
Our love for the water extends to a wide range of activities. Whether we’re water skiing, wakeboarding, or simply cruising along the lake, our days are filled with excitement and exhilaration. Jet Skis zip through the waves, and paddleboarders and kayakers peacefully explore hidden coves. Our lake is our playground, and we relish every moment spent on its refreshing waters.
But our city offers more than just aquatic adventures. Our parks, hiking trails, and bike paths weave through breathtaking desert landscapes, providing a haven for those who prefer to keep their feet on solid ground. The iconic London Bridge is a testament to our unique heritage, offering picturesque views and a charming ambiance that is distinctly ours.
So, fellow Lake Havasu City residents, let’s cherish the summer season in our own backyard. Let’s celebrate the natural beauty, the recreational opportunities, and the warmth of our community. This is our paradise, and we are the fortunate ones who call it home.
Welcome to summer in Lake Havasu City.
— Today’s News-Herald
