Get ready to roll up your sleeves and dive into some serious eco-friendly action on Sept. 9 as Lake Havasu gears up for National Public Lands Day. This year, the fun-loving community is doubling down with two cleanup events that promise a day of fun in the sun.
Havasu National Wildlife Refuge Sandbar Cleanup
The Havasu National Wildlife Refuge, in cahoots with Friends of the Bill Williams River and sponsors like WACKO, Anderson Toyota, Bashas, Safeway, and Smiths, is hosting an epic river cleanup.
Early birds, assemble at Castle Rock Bay at 7:15 a.m., where the action starts. At 8 a.m., a quick safety briefing will launch participants on their quest to tidy up the pristine Colorado River sandbar. Got a kayak? Great! Bring it. Need one? No worries, borrow from WACKO.
Pack your sunscreen, hats, life vests, water, and outdoor swag for a day of eco-heroism. Reservations are required for this one. To sign up, or to get more information, contact JoAnn Fischetti at j.f.mamafish@gmail.com, or 928-854-7436.
Lake Havasu Marine Association Cleanup
For those who’d rather ride the waves, the Lake Havasu Marine Association has something special in store.
This is their debut end-of-summer cleanup, and they’re pulling out all the stops. Calling all boat owners, especially pontoon and Sea-Doo enthusiasts!
The Marine Association hopes to focus on areas that do not get much attention from other lake clean-up efforts.
They initially hoped for 100 volunteers but smashed that target ahead of schedule. Don’t fret, though; there’s room for everyone! No boat? No problem. They’ll find a way to get you on board or set you loose on ‘Body Beach’ for a land-based cleanup.
Volunteers should wear water shoes and gloves and pack snacks and drinks. Tools and trash bags will be provided.
The action kicks off on with check-in between 9 and 11 a.m.
So, mark your calendars, gather your friends and family, and be part of these awesome cleanup efforts to keep Lake Havasu shining!
— Today’s News-Herald
