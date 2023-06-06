A Lake Havasu High School student got some Congressional attention last month. A charcoal drawing by 11th grader Gracie Reynolds received third place in the annual art competition held by the office of Congressman Paul Gosar.
The competition was started in 1982. Winners were selected by a panel of local judges, while a “People’s Choice” winner was selected via online voting.
The winning artist, 12th grader Kylie Blu Santiago of Surprise, will have her work displayed for a year in the walkway from the Cannon House Office Building to the United States Capitol.
The second place winning artwork by Goodyear 9th grader Tyler Wang, will be displayed in Gosar’s office in Washington.
Reynolds’ contest entry, a charcoal drawing called “Luscious Hair,” will be displayed in Gosar’s district office in Goodyear.
All winners will receive scholarship funds from Mohave Community College.
Congrats to all winners — especially Gracie Reynolds!
•••
Another marketing survey named-dropped Arizona in our email this week.
The website TotalShape.com listed the Grand Canyon State as the sixth best state for outdoor exercise, behind Hawaii, California, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Utah.
The report considered factors such as weather, access to parks, national parks, coastline and beaches, hiking and biking trails, golf courses and boating and water recreation facilities. Arizona usually gets a bad rap for its hot and dry weather, but in this case, analysts cited the lack of precipitation as a positive because “citizens won’t need to worry about rain ruining an outdoor workout.”
It didn’t mention anything about the sun and triple-digit temperatures, however.
— Today’s News-Herald
